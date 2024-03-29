Nagaland: Dimapur Band ‘Noisy Neighbours’ Wins Indian Army Spear Corps’s ‘Fusion of the Bands’ Competition

NET Web Desk

The band ‘Noisy Neighbours’ of Dimapur emerged victorious in the finals of ‘Fusion of the Bands’ competition, held yesterday in Dimapur, Nagaland.

The event, reportedly orchestrated by the Indian Army’s Spear Corps under Operation Sadbhavna, aimed to promote cultural exchange and talent development in the region.

The winner, Noisy Neighbours, walked away with the coveted prize of 3 lakh rupees, while the first and second runners-up, Kunwang Whanghum and Lies and Lullabies respectively, secured prizes of 2 lakh and 1 lakh rupees, as reported.

Additionally, all finalist bands were recognized with an award of 25,000 rupees each.

The esteemed occasion was reportedly graced by the presence of Nagaland Governor Shri La Ganesan as the Chief Guest, adding to the prestige of the event.

Additionally, Renowned guest artistes, including Imna Yaden and Prashant Tamang, winner of Indian Idol Season 3, further elevated the musical spectacle.

The competition witnessed bands from across Nagaland showcasing their talent and creativity, contributing to the vibrant cultural landscape of the state, as per reports.

The success of ‘Fusion of the Bands’ underscores the commitment of the Indian Army’s Spear Corps towards fostering cultural harmony and nurturing talent in the region.

The ‘Fusion of the Bands’ competition stands as a testament to the rich musical tapestry of Nagaland, with Noisy Neighbours emerging as the shining stars of the event.

With their victory, they not only bring honor to Dimapur but also inspire countless aspiring musicians across the region.