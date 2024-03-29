Northeast’s Christian Communities Commemorates Good Friday With Prayers And Reflection

NET Web Desk

Christians around the globe are observing Good Friday, today, on 29th March 2024, a day that marks the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ at Calvary.

Known also as Holy Friday, Great Friday, and Black Friday, this solemn occasion prompts believers to reflect, pray, and honor Jesus’ sacrifice for humanity’s sins.

In Nagaland, Christians are engaging in special services, fasting, and processions symbolizing Jesus’ journey with the cross to Mount Calvary.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio extended Good Friday greetings, emphasizing the significance of Jesus’ sacrifice and the triumph of light over darkness.

Mizoram witnessed fervent celebrations of Good Friday across the region, highlighting the crucifixion’s importance in Christian faith.

In Tripura, the Mariam Nagar Catholic Church in Agartala observed Good Friday with prayers and solemnity, echoing sentiments of reflection and reverence shared by Christians worldwide.

As Christians observe Good Friday, they honor the cornerstone of their faith, reflecting on Jesus’ sacrifice and the profound implications for humanity.

Across various regions in the Northeastern states, believers come together in prayer, fasting, and solemn remembrance, fostering a spirit of introspection and renewal.