Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi Among 40-Star Campaigners For Congress In Manipur LS Polls

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, Indian National Congress has announced its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Manipur, unveiling a lineup of influential figures poised to spearhead the party’s campaign efforts.

Among the prominent leaders set to champion the cause are Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, comprising a formidable force of 40 individuals, as reported.

With the stage set for a fiercely contested Lok Sabha election in Manipur, Congress aims to present a strong front under the leadership of its key figures, rallying behind a vision for a renewed Manipur.