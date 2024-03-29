Tripura: Biplab Kumar Deb Slams Communists for Ignorance of Indian Customs, Targets Former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar in Rally

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 29, 2024: The BJP’s West Tripura Lok Sabha seat candidate Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday launched scathing criticism against the CPIM, accusing them of being ignorant of Indian customs due to their origins in China and Russia.

In a fiery public address at Simna in Mohanpur on Friday, Deb emphasized the importance of understanding Indian traditions, highlighting the arrival of his sister and East Tripura Lok Sabha seat candidate, Kriti Singh Debbarma, to her father’s house in Tripura, a customary practice in Indian culture. He remarked that while Kriti Singh had embraced this tradition, the Communists remained oblivious, having come to Tripura from distant lands.

Furthermore, Deb took aim at the CPIM’s governance, attributing their prolonged rule in Tripura to the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the political scene. He alleged that despite being in power for two decades, the Communists failed to deliver significant progress to the people of the state, accusing them of deception and ineffectiveness. In contrast, Deb hailed himself and the current Chief Minister, Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, for their commitment to advancing the state’s development agenda.

In a sarcastic jab, Deb ridiculed former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar’s allegiance to communism, questioning his transition from wielding the communist symbol of hammer and sickle to the hand sign used in voting. He expressed doubt that Sarkar would abandon his communist principles to adopt the hand sign, suggesting potential repercussions from disillusioned Tripura residents.

Continuing his critique, Deb accused both the Congress and the CPIM of orchestrating violence in Tripura for political gain, alleging numerous casualties resulting from their power struggles. He condemned the transformation of the Congress into a mere appendage of the CPM in Tripura’s political landscape.

Deb concluded his impassioned address by underscoring the need for accountability and transparency in Tripura’s political sphere, urging voters to reconsider their support for parties driven by expedience rather than genuine welfare concerns.

The rally concluded with fervent cheers from supporters as Deb reaffirmed his commitment to championing the interests of Tripura’s populace in the upcoming elections.