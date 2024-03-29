Tripura: BSF Apprehends Three Bangladeshis and Indian National Involved in Smuggling Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 29, 2024: In a significant development preceding the Lok Sabha elections, the 43rd Battalion of Border Security Force has detained three Bangladeshi nationals along with an Indian citizen for alleged involvement in smuggling activities.

Acting on a tip-off late on Thursday night, BSF jawans stationed at Samarendranagar, under Rajnagar PR Bari police station in South district, intensified their surveillance efforts along the Indo-Bangla border.

After a patient wait, the alert border guards intercepted three individuals illegally crossing the Indo-Bangla border at Samarendranagar. Subsequent investigations revealed discrepancies in their documentation, raising suspicions of fraudulent activity. Additionally, an Indian national allegedly implicated in smuggling endeavors was also apprehended in conjunction with the Bangladeshi nationals.

Following their detention, the 43rd battalion of BSF promptly handed over the individuals to the jurisdiction of Rajnagar PR Bari Police Station. The police, in turn, took swift action, arresting the three Bangladeshi nationals under charges of illegal entry. Simultaneously, the Indian citizen involved in the smuggling operation was also taken into custody.

The group, comprising the three Bangladeshi nationals and the Indian citizen, was presented before the Belonia court at 2 pm, facing charges under The Passport Acts. The police, seeking a thorough investigation, applied for a three-day remand. However, the court granted a two-day police remand to facilitate further inquiries into the matter.

As the legal proceedings take place, authorities remain committed to upholding border security measures, especially during critical periods such as the Lok Sabha elections. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges posed by illegal activities along the Indo-Bangla border and underscores the necessity for continued vigilance and cooperation among law enforcement agencies.