Tripura CM Dr. Manik Saha Claims Staying Power through Problem-Solving; Foresees Record Victory for BJP Nominees in Elections

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 29, 2024: Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Friday reiterated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government’s commitment to addressing issues and ensuring the welfare of citizens. The event was organized in support of BJP-nominated candidate Biplab Kumar Deb for the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat.

In an electrifying election rally held on Friday in Mandai, Chief Minister Saha, amidst a fervent crowd, highlighted the government’s track record of maintaining law and order, proudly noting Tripura’s rise to the third lowest rank in terms of law and order among India’s states, a significant improvement from last year’s fifth position. He expressed confidence in securing a landslide victory for BJP nominees in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, buoyed by the support of the people.

Drawing attention to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decisive actions, Chief Minister Saha cited the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir as a symbol of BJP’s determination. He set a lofty target of 370 seats for BJP’s victory in the upcoming elections, foreseeing a coalition that could surpass 400 seats, building on the party’s current tally of 303 seats in the Lok Sabha.

Addressing critics who questioned the state’s law and order, Chief Minister Saha pointed to Tripura’s peaceful conduct during the 2023 assembly elections and subsequent by-elections in Boxanagar and Dhanpur. He criticized past administrations, particularly the communists, for their failure to ensure electoral peace.

Chief Minister Saha emphasized the government’s social welfare initiatives, including increasing social allowances and providing 33 percent reservation for women in jobs, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of women empowerment. He lauded the government’s efforts in resolving long-standing issues, such as the resettlement of Bru Reang refugees, showcasing the BJP’s commitment to inclusive development.

The rally, attended by BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, minister Shukla Charan Noatia, and other top leaders, witnessed enthusiastic participation from activists and supporters. The fervor of the event reflected the party’s momentum and determination as they gear up for the upcoming electoral battle, echoing the BJP’s rallying cry of “Sabka Sath, Sabka Bikash, Sabka Biswas”.