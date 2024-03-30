10 BJP Candidates Win Unopposed In Arunachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Elections 2024

NET Web Desk

In a significant turn of events, 10 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, have secured an unopposed victory in the Arunachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Elections 2024.

The unopposed victory of 10 BJP candidates out of the total 60 seats in the Arunachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Elections 2024 marks a significant milestone in the political landscape of the state.

Expressing his delight over the outcome, Ashok Singhal, Minister and Incharge of Parliamentary Elections, extended his heartfelt congratulations to CM Pema Khandu and DCM Chowna Mein for spearheading the remarkable victory.

Singhal attributed the success to what he termed as “Modi Ki Guarantee,” highlighting the steadfast commitment and developmental vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Pema Khandu.

The BJP Arunachal Pradesh, through its official Twitter handle, announced the names of the victorious candidates, including Er. Ratu Techi, Shri Jikke Tako, Shri Nyato Dukam, Shri Mutchu Mithi, Shri Hage Appa, Shri Techi Kaso, Shri Dongru Siongju, and Smt Dasanglu Pul, along with their respective assembly constituencies.

CM Pema Khandu, in his statement, expressed gratitude towards the people of Arunachal Pradesh for reposing their trust in the BJP and its leadership.

He reiterated the party’s commitment to ensuring comprehensive development across the state, emphasizing that the victory was a testament to the people’s faith in the BJP’s agenda for progress and prosperity.

The unopposed win of these 10 mBJP candidates signifies a strong mandate and sets the stage for a renewed focus on governance and development initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh under the leadership of CM Pema Khandu and his team.