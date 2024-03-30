Arunachal Pradesh Paralympic Goalball Team Clinches Bronze In 3rd National Championship

NET Web Desk

In a display of exceptional skill and determination, the Arunachal Pradesh Paralympic (PAA) goalball team secured the bronze medal in the 3rd National Goalball Championship organized by the Goalball Federation of India.

The championship, reportedly held from March 26 to 28 in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, witnessed fierce competition among teams from across the nation.

The triumphant team, comprising Banshanlang War, Boje Marbom, Laishan Dkhar, Nido Dominic, Subrun Doimari, and Tapesh Konch, showcased exemplary teamwork and resilience throughout the tournament, as reported.

Guiding the team to victory was the experienced coaching prowess of Giamnel Marok, whose strategic insights and mentorship proved instrumental in the team’s success.

Alongside Marok, Taro Dasi served as the team manager, providing invaluable support and organizational expertise.

In the wake of their impressive achievement, the PAA extended heartfelt congratulations to the medal-winning players, recognizing their dedication and commitment to excellence.

The bronze medal triumph stands as a testament to the talent and determination of the Arunachal Pradesh Paralympic Goalball Team, inspiring aspirations for further success in future competitions.