Assam: 3-Day Tiwa Cultural Festival Commences In Morigaon

NET Web Desk

The vibrant spirit of Tiwa culture came alive as the three-day Tiwa Cultural Festival commenced at the historic Tiwa Fa Indraching Deuri Kshetra in Morigaon, Assam.

With the objective of preserving and promoting seven generations of heritage, the festival, known as ‘Tiwa Kanthichuri Kham’, attracted participants and spectators from far and wide.

The inaugural ceremony witnessed esteemed dignitaries gracing the occasion. Renowned artist and social activist Ashok Deka inaugurated the main gate, symbolizing the gateway to a celebration of tradition and unity.

Narayan Kumar Radukakati, the founder Chief Executive Member of Tiwa Autonomous Council, marked the official commencement of the festival.

Led by the Tiwa Autonomous Council and supported by various organizations including Tiwa Chhatra Sanstha, Tiwa Yuva Chhatra Parishad, and Tiwa Raj Darbar, the festival showcased a rich tapestry of cultural performances and exhibitions.

Morigaon MLA Ramakant Deuri, President of the organizing committee, and Pranabjyoti Masrang, the General Secretary, ceremoniously inaugurated the festival, underscoring the collective effort to preserve Tiwa heritage.

Pankaj Chakraborty, Director of Tribal Beliefs and Culture Department, Government of Assam, and Jurching Bardoloi, President of Tiwa Raj Darbar, also graced the occasion, emphasizing governmental and community support.

The festival unfolded with captivating Tiwa dance performances by the Kuru Chadangaraja Memorial Cultural Groups, mesmerizing the audience with rhythmic movements and vibrant costumes.

Jeevan Chandra Konwar, Chief Executive Member of Tiwa Autonomous Council, presided over the event, underscoring the significance of cultural preservation.

As a tribute to the late Balairam Senapati, a cultural program was reportedly held, reflecting on his contributions to Tiwa heritage.

Narayan Konwar, Secretary of Higher Education Department, Government of Assam, honored the occasion as the chief guest, reaffirming governmental commitment to cultural conservation.

The festival not only celebrated the rich legacy of Tiwa culture but also served as a platform for cultural exchange and solidarity, uniting communities in the spirit of tradition and harmony.

As the festivities continue, the Tiwa Cultural Festival promises to be a memorable testament to the enduring spirit of Assam’s diverse cultural heritage.