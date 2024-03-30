Assam: Bodoland University Hosts Geospatial Tools Workshop For Wildlife Research Advancement

NET Web Desk

The Centre for Wildlife Research & Biodiversity Conservation (CWRBC) of Bodoland University, Assam concluded a two-day workshop on the application of Geospatial Tools in wildlife studies with resounding success.

Attended by forty-five enthusiastic participants, including postgraduate students, PhD scholars, and faculty members from various institutes, the workshop aimed to enrich understanding and application of geospatial techniques in wildlife research.

The inaugural session, guided by Eliza Basumatary, a PhD scholar, commenced with insightful remarks from Prof. Babu Lal Ahuja, Vice Chancellor of BU, who emphasized the profound historical and cultural significance of wildlife.

Prof. Ahuja underscored the pivotal role of geospatial tools in tracking and studying wildlife movements, highlighting the challenges and opportunities presented by spatial and temporal coordinates.

Dr. Manjil Basumatary, the Academic Registrar, expressed gratitude towards the organizers and advocated for more such workshops to supplement existing curriculam and enhance practical training opportunities.

The workshop’s convener, Prof. Hilloljyoti Singha, provided a comprehensive overview of its objectives, while Dr. Kushal Choudhury, Head of the Zoology Department, emphasized the practical benefits for postgraduate students through hands-on training sessions.

Dr. Pranjit Kumar Sarma, Associate Professor from Bhattadev University, delivered an engaging talk on the critical threat posed to wildlife by alterations in land cover during the inaugural session.

Over the course of four sessions, participants delved into various topics, including habitat assessment, case studies of national parks, and practical training on GIS software such as ARC GIS and ERDAS.

Notable discussions also revolved around the utilization of Google Earth and MaxEnt software in wildlife studies.

The valedictory session, overseen by Saurabh Mardi, PhD scholar, marked the conclusion of the workshop, with participants commending the event for its enriching content and practical insights.

The workshop’s successful conclusion signifies a significant stride forward in equipping wildlife researchers with advanced geospatial tools and techniques.