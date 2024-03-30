BJP’s Biplab Kumar Deb Blames CPIM-Congress Alliance for 10,323 Teachers Job Losses, Urges Voters to Reconsider Support

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 30, 2024: Former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb launched scathing criticism against the CPIM and Congress alliance, holding them accountable for the mass termination of 10,323 teachers in West Tripura. Deb accused the erstwhile rivals, now turned allies, of orchestrating a political ego clash that resulted in the teachers losing their livelihoods due to legal entanglements.

“With one hand, they offered employment, and with the other, they dragged them into court battles. And now, these two parties stand united, seeking votes together,” exclaimed Deb, expressing incredulity at the alliance’s audacity in a fiery address at an intellectual conference organized by the BJP here in Agartala city on Saturday.

He questioned whether the affected teachers could conscionably support the parties responsible for their immense hardship, particularly targeting INDIA bloc candidate Asish Saha for seeking votes in the wake of such a tragedy.

Deb asserted that the BJP’s entry into Tripura politics had provided much-needed relief to the populace, highlighting the toxic atmosphere perpetuated by the CPIM and Congress. “Conflicts, violence, and political killings were once rampant in Tripura. However, the BJP ushered in a transformative era, starting from ground zero in 2015 to forming a government with the overwhelming support of the Tripura people,” he declared.

Further, Deb called upon CPIM leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Jharna Das Baidya to reconsider her allegiance before casting her vote. Referencing the tragic loss of her husband allegedly at the hands of Congress activists, Deb challenged whether she could in good conscience support a party now aligned with those responsible for her personal tragedy.

The impassioned remarks underscored the deep-rooted animosity between political factions in Tripura, with Deb positioning the BJP as the beacon of change amidst a tumultuous landscape. As the election fervor intensifies, Deb’s words serve as a rallying cry for voters to reevaluate their support in the face of political alliances stained with controversy and betrayal.