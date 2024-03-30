LS Polls in Tripura: Nine Candidates to Vie in First Phase; Home Voting for Divyang & 85+ Electorates to Begin from April 09

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 30, 2024: Nine candidates will contest for victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha election’s first phase in Tripura, set to take place on April 19. On the final day for withdrawal of nomination papers, none of the contenders opted out, solidifying the roster for the electoral battle ahead.

The contenders in the fray include Biplab Kumar Deb representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, Asish Kumar Saha from the Indian National Congress, Milan Pada Murasingh running independently, Gaurishankar Nandi of the Amra Bangali Party, Brajalal Debnath from the Bahujan Mukti Party, independent candidate Ramendra Reang, Arnab Roy nominated by the Republican Party of India (A), Aun Kumar Bhowmik from SUCI(C), and Balaram Debbarma also running independently.

Speaking with Northeast Today in Agartala on Saturday, Dr. Vishal Kumar, the Returning Officer for the Tripura (West) Lok Sabha constituency, affirmed that all necessary paperwork under Statutory 7A has been completed. Symbol allocations to the respective political parties have been finalized. Additionally, polling personnel have undergone training sessions twice in preparation for their duties.

Dr. Kumar further disclosed that 14 companies of CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) have already been deployed for duty in the Tripura West seat, with an additional 14 companies expected to arrive in Agartala by Sunday, bolstering security measures.

Furthermore, Dr. Kumar outlined the commencement of home voting scheduled to begin from April 9 onwards, catering specifically to eligible Divyang voters and individuals aged 85 and above, ensuring their participation in the electoral process.