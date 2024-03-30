No Rejections, All 14 Candidates’ Nomination Papers Accepted For Sikkim’s Lone Lok Sabha Seat

NET Web Desk

Following a rigorous scrutiny process on Friday, election officials in Sikkim have confirmed the validity of the nomination papers for all 14 candidates contesting the state’s sole parliamentary seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

This announcement ensures a diverse field of contenders vying for representation in the esteemed legislative body.

Reportedly, the roster of validated candidates includes a spectrum of political affiliations, reflecting the vibrant democratic landscape of the region.

Notable figures among them are the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Indra Hang Subba, representing the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), and PD Rai from the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), as informed.

Additionally, Gopal Chettri, the candidate representing the Congress, Bharat Basnett of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) [CPI (ML)], and DC Nepal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have also reportedly secured their places on the ballot.

Voters are poised to have a range of choices on election day, with candidates spanning various political ideologies,

Sikkim braces itself for a spirited electoral contest, marking yet another chapter in its democratic journey.