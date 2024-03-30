Poll in West Tripura LS seat: General Observer Vimanwar Chairs Key Election Strategy Session; Addresses Micro Observers

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 30, 2024: A pivotal meeting convened at the conference hall of the District Magistrate and Collector’s office in West District on Saturday to ensure the seamless execution of the West Tripura parliamentary constituency’s elections. Chaired by Vivek A Vimanwar, the General Observer of 1-Tripura West Parliamentary Constituency, the meeting addressed crucial aspects of election management.

Attended by Expenditure Observer Pradeep Sharma and Police Observer Ram Kumar, the meeting delved into various issues pertinent to the Lok Sabha elections, focusing on the responsibilities of nodal officers. Topics discussed encompassed the appointment of micro observers, presiding officers, and polling officers, as well as scrutiny of polling station infrastructure and polling vehicles.

With West Tripura district boasting 790 polling stations, the emphasis was firmly placed on ensuring fairness, freedom, and peace throughout the electoral process. Notable attendees included West District Commissioner Dr. Vishal Kumar, alongside 14 Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) and 16 nodal officers actively involved in election preparations.

In parallel efforts, gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections across the state, a training camp was conducted for micro observers on Saturday. Under the auspices of the Returning Officer, the camp convened at Agartala Town Hall, drawing participation from General Observer Vivek A Vimanwar and other officials.

Addressing the attendees, General Observer Vivek A Vimanwar underscored the Election Commission’s commitment to conducting elections in a fair and peaceful manner. Recognizing the logistical challenges, he highlighted the indispensable role of micro observers in ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.

Vimanwar elaborated on the Election Commission’s strategy, wherein General Observers oversee Lok Sabha constituencies while relying on micro observers for detailed reports from individual polling stations. Stressing the significance of their role, he noted that decisions regarding re-polling hinge upon the observations and recommendations provided by micro observers.

As the electoral landscape takes shape in Tripura, stakeholders remain committed to upholding democratic principles, ensuring transparency, and fostering public trust in the electoral process.