Tripura: Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik Urges Support for PM Narendra Modi to Safeguard Future Generations

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 30, 2024: Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik on Saturday fervently advocated for supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership to secure the prosperity of future generations. Emphasizing the transformative initiatives undertaken during Modi’s tenure, Bhoumik underscored the need for continued governance to ensure the nation’s self-reliance and public welfare.

Highlighting the nine years of Modi’s governance, Bhowmik speaking at an election rally for BJP’s West Tripura candidate Biplab Kumar Deb in Dhanpur under Sepahijala district praised the implementation of various developmental projects aimed at empowering every household across the country. She particularly lauded the Bharat Sankalp Yatra, designed to extend the benefits of government schemes like Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Mudra Loan, and Kisan Samman Nidhi to marginalized communities residing in remote areas.

Bhoumik reiterated the government’s commitment to increasing public awareness regarding these initiatives, citing the deployment of mobile IC vans, dubbed “Modi guarantee vehicles,” to ensure accessibility of facilities in rural villages. She contrasted the proactive stance of the BJP government with what she described as a lack of leadership and coherent policies within the opposition.

Addressing developmental disparities, Bhoumik criticized the previous regime’s neglect of railway expansion in Tripura during the CPIM rule. However, she pointed out significant progress following Modi’s ascension to power, noting the expansion of railways and imminent electrification of northeastern states, including Tripura, by June.

Asserting her dedication to public service, union minister affirmed her unwavering commitment to standing by the people, both in her current responsibilities and in the future. She assured the electorate of her steadfast support, echoing her longstanding allegiance to their needs and aspirations.

The rally in Dhanpur served as a platform for Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik to rally support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, portraying it as pivotal for securing the welfare and prosperity of future generations in India.