Red Shield Division of Indian Army holds Ex-Servicemen Rally in Tripura: Strengthening Bonds of ‘Connect, Care, and Share’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 02, 2024: In line with its commitment to “Connect, Care, and Share,” the Red Shield Division of the Indian Army conducted an Ex-Servicemen Rally at the Agartala Military Station on Tuesday, aiming to extend support to the Veterans & Veer Naris of Tripura state.

The rally served as a platform to address the grievances of Ex-Servicemen and Veer Naris, rectify documentation anomalies, and disseminate information regarding post-retirement benefits and government schemes beneficial to them. The event garnered active participation from various stakeholders, including representatives from Offices of Regimental Record Offices, Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pension), State Government Agencies, and Bank Officials.

Additionally, a medical camp, organized by the Military Hospital in collaboration with the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme Cell, provided essential assistance to those in need of medical attention.

The proceedings commenced with a warm welcome address by the Chief Guest, General Officer Commanding, Red Shield Division, Maj Gen S SKartikeya, SM. The event also included the felicitation of Veernaris and veterans, acknowledging their significant contributions. A notable turnout of 757 Ex-Servicemen, eight Veernaris/Veermatas, 157 Veeranganas, and 386 dependents underscored the significance of the rally.

During the event, the General Officer Commanding, Red Shield Division, engaged in interactions with the Veterans and Veer Naris, expressing gratitude for their dedicated service and sacrifices for the nation.

The Ex-Servicemen Rally exemplifies the steadfast support of the Indian Army towards its Veterans, Veernaris, and Veeranganas. It embodies the spirit of camaraderie and solidarity that epitomizes the ethos of the Indian Armed Forces, reaffirming their unwavering commitment to the welfare of those who have served the nation.