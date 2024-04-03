Arunachal: CEO Assures Tight Security Along India-Myanmar Border To Prevent Any Disruptions In Poll Process

NET Web Desk

The Security forces in Arunachal Pradesh have intensified surveillance along the India-Myanmar international boundary to thwart any potential disruption of the upcoming poll process in the state, announced a senior election official on Monday.

Scheduled for April 19, the state will reportedly witness simultaneous elections for two Lok Sabha seats and 60 assembly constituencies in its first phase.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain emphasized the commitment to maintaining a vigilant stance along the border, without sealing it completely, to prevent infiltration by antisocial elements.

“Round-the-clock patrolling has been instructed for the forces deployed along the border,” Sain stated during a press conference.

In addition to the India-Myanmar border, strict monitoring is being enforced along the interstate borders with Nagaland and Assam to ensure a seamless electoral process.

Sain noted that collaborative efforts between state authorities have resolved issues encountered during previous elections, with recent discussions held at both the chief secretary and director general of police levels.

Moreover, an appeal was made by the CEO reportedly urging individuals who possess firearms to deposit them within four days to avoid stringent action.

Furthermore, all 37 interstate entry points are under constant scrutiny, as informed.

Declaring April 19 as a ‘dry day’ and a public holiday, Sain emphasized the significance of maintaining peace and order during the electoral proceedings.

Notably, a total of 8,92,694 voters, including 4,54,256 women, will exercise their franchise to determine the fate of 133 assembly candidates and 14 Lok Sabha nominees in 2,226 polling stations.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls is scheduled for June 2, while results for the Lok Sabha seats will be announced on June 4.

The tightened security measures underscore the commitment to ensuring free and fair elections in Arunachal Pradesh, with authorities leaving no stone unturned to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.