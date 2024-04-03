Aryavart International University Partners with IBM to Launch Specialized BTech Program in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 03, 2024: The Aryavart International University has declared the introduction of new educational facilities and resources, making higher education more accessible and affordable for students in the North District and Tripura State. This initiative is set to revolutionize the local education landscape, previously limited by the necessity for students to travel to Agartala or Assam to pursue quality studies.

During a press conference held on Wednesday at the Tilashit Complex, the university unveiled its mission to provide a diverse range of syllabi tailored to the needs of the North District’s populace. The Founder Chairman, Roman Kumar Roshan, alongside esteemed faculty members such as Prof. Dr. Ruma Kairi (Zoology), Prof. Chandan Kumar Debnath (Political Science), and Prof. Joy Debnath (Management), detailed the university’s comprehensive plan to support local students.

Highlighting the university’s commitment to education, a scholarship exam with a fund of 7 crore rupees has been scheduled for April 21. This exam, which can be conveniently taken from home, offers substantial discounts of up to 90% on admission fees for various courses. In a significant step towards inclusivity, students from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will be eligible to complete their courses free of charge, without any semester fees.

In collaboration with the globally renowned corporation IBM, Aryavart International University has also signed an MoU to offer a specialized BTech program. This partnership represents a golden opportunity for current students to engage in a curriculum endorsed by industry leaders.

The university has successfully acquired approvals from the UGC and other central and state educational bodies, ensuring a secure and recognized academic future for its students. Moreover, Aryavart International University is dedicated to preparing students for competitive exams through additional classes, further enhancing their prospects in the global job market.

This comprehensive educational initiative by Aryavart International University stands as a testament to its vision of empowering students with the tools and opportunities necessary for success in an increasingly competitive world.