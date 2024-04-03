Assam: Oil India Set To Start Numaligarh Refinery By December 2025

NET Web Desk

Oil India, a leading player in the energy sector, has unveiled ambitious plans for expansion, including the launch of its Numaligarh refinery in the northeastern state of Assam by December 2025.

Chairman Ranjit Rath announced the company’s intentions, emphasizing its commitment to increasing refining capacity and bolstering production capabilities.

The Numaligarh refinery is slated to process 180,000 barrels per day (bpd), with a significant portion—110,000 bpd—dedicated to imported crude.

Rath also revealed plans to establish a trading desk to facilitate operations, ensuring a seamless supply chain.

Furthermore, Oil India aims to meet the remaining crude requirement through local production, showcasing its dedication to supporting domestic resources.

Highlighting the company’s regional outreach, Rath disclosed intentions to export refined fuels to neighboring Bangladesh from the Numaligarh refinery.

In addition to its refining endeavors, Oil India reported a remarkable uptick in production, reaching a record 6.5 million ton oil equivalent (mtoe) in the previous fiscal year—an increase from 6.36 mtoe in fiscal 2023.

Rath outlined plans for further expansion, with a substantial investment of 135 billion rupees ($1.62 billion) earmarked for the current fiscal year, representing a significant boost from the previous year’s expenditure of 115 billion rupees.

As part of its growth strategy, Oil India aims to drill 61 wells in the current fiscal year, a notable increase from the 45 wells drilled in 2023/24.

With these ambitious initiatives on the horizon, Oil India is poised to solidify its position as a key player in India’s energy sector, driving economic progress and contributing to regional energy security.