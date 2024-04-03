Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Set To File Nomination Papers Today In Wayanad

NET Web Desk

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is slated to arrive in the kerela district today, April 3, to formally submit his nomination papers for the Wayanad parliamentary constituency.

The event will be reportedly preceded by a vibrant roadshow in Kalpetta, Wayanad.

Mr. Gandhi is expected to touch down at Thalakkal ground via helicopter at 10 a.m., where he will be greeted by a throng of supporters.

From there, he will reportedly proceed to the new Municipal bus stand by car.

The eagerly awaited roadshow will commence from the bus stand premises at 11 a.m., showcasing a display of fervent support from locals and party loyalists.

Joining Mr. Gandhi on this significant occasion will be prominent figures from the All India Congress Committee (AICC), including general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal, as reported.

Additionally, Kerala’s Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, KPCC acting president M.M. Hassan, senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala, and other esteemed State leaders will accompany him, underscoring the significance of Mr. Gandhi’s candidacy.

Following the conclusion of the roadshow, scheduled for noon, Mr. Gandhi will proceed to submit his nomination papers to the District Collector and district election officer, Renu Raj, at 12 p.m.