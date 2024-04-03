Election Commission Transfers Top Rank Officers In Assam And Other Four States

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, Election Commission of India has issued transfer orders for District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police and DIG/IG rank officers in Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The decision was reportedly taken as part of the regular review by the Commission during a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

Notably, the officials transferred include DM of Udalgiri in Assam, DM and SP of Bhojpur district in Bihar and DM and SP of Nawada district in Bihar.

Reportedly, all the transferred officials have been asked to hand over the charge to their immediate junior officer and these officers will not be assigned any election duty till completion of the General Elections.

The respective state governments have been directed to send a panel of names of IAS and IPS officers to the Commission.