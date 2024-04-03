Election Commission Unveils “Myth Vs Reality” Register To Combat Misinformation Ahead Of General Elections 2024

NET Web Desk

In a bid to tackle the circulation of misinformation ahead of the General Elections 2024, the Election Commission has introduced the “Myth Vs Reality” register.

This initiative reportedly aims to verify information, curb the dissemination of false narratives, debunk myths, and ensure stakeholders are well-informed about critical issues.

A press release from the Election Commission highlighted the register’s comprehensive features, including a repository of debunked election-related misinformation, potential myths circulating on social media platforms, frequently asked questions addressing key topics, and reference materials categorized for various stakeholders.

Notably, the register will undergo regular updates to maintain its relevance and accuracy.

Accessible to the public via the Election Commission’s official website, the “Myth Vs Reality” register is poised to serve as a valuable resource in the fight against misinformation, fostering transparency and informed decision-making throughout the electoral process.

The Election Commission encourages citizens, media outlets, and other stakeholders to utilize this platform actively to verify information, counter misinformation, and promote a more informed and responsible discourse surrounding the upcoming General Elections.