Mizo Convention Urges Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu to Expedite Key Initiatives

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 3, 2024: The Mizo Convention of Jampui Hills, a prominent social organization advocating for the Mizo community, has formally reached out to Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu, emphasizing the urgent need for advancing pivotal initiatives. These include renaming the tribe from “Lushai” to “Mizo” in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list, introducing the Mizo language as a subject in Tripura University, and enacting the Mizo Customary Law.

Situated in the Kanchanpur Sub-division of Tripura’s North District, Jampui Hills shares a border with Mizoram and hosts a substantial population of Mizo people.

Lalrawntlinga Sailo, President, and Dr. Zairemthiama Pachuau, General Secretary of the Mizo Convention, conveyed their dedication to transforming Jampui Hill into “the Heaven of Tripura,” both metaphorically and tangibly.

In a statement, they urged Governor Nallu to prioritize these developmental and empowerment measures. Specifically, they called for expediting the renaming process of the tribe from “Lushai” to “Mizo” in Tripura’s ST list, emphasizing the cultural and historical significance of this change.

Furthermore, they underscored the importance of introducing the Mizo language subject in Tripura University. Citing the considerable number of students in Tripura who use Mizo as their primary language, they highlighted the necessity to offer Mizo language courses in the university curriculum. They emphasized the availability of comprehensive Mizo textbooks and literature to support this initiative.

Lastly, the Convention demanded facilitation for the finalization and enactment of the Mizo Customary Law. Noting its approval by the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, they urged the State Cabinet and Governor Nallu to expedite its formal adoption.

The Mizo Convention’s appeal reflects the aspirations of the Mizo community in Jampui Hills for cultural recognition and linguistic empowerment, signaling a pivotal moment in the region’s sociopolitical landscape.