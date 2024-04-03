Nagaland Home Department Declares April 19 As Paid Holiday For All Government Employees As Well As Private And Business Establishments

NET Web Desk

Nagaland Home Department has notified that in accordance with the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and in view of the forthcoming General Election to the Lok Sabha the day of polling i.e. 19th of this month is declared as Paid Holiday for all the employees of Government as well as Private and Business establishments in the State to enable them to participate and exercise their franchise.

It is said that this applies to all categories of employees including the daily wage, casual workers and also all those electors working outside the Constituency concerned.

However, this would not apply to any elector whose absence may cause danger or substantial loss in respect of the employment in which he is engaged.

The day is also declared Paid Holiday for all the employees of Banks and Financial Institutions in Nagaland under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 to enable them to exercise their franchise.