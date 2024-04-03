Nagaland: Training For Webcast Nodal Officers And Master Trainers Conducted At DC Conference Hall, Chumoukedima

NET Web Desk

In view of the General Election to the Lok Sabha, a training for Webcast Nodal Officers and Master Trainers was conducted at DC Conference Hall, Chumoukedima on Wednesday.

The training was conducted for all the districts of Nagaland on online and offline webcasting and highlighted on the uses, connection and was given hands on training in order to address consistency and deliver message in real time.

They were also informed that in all the districts assistants will be provided as District Assistant and District Manager to assist them in case if there are any issues. Chotelal Bhagat from Vmukti solutions Pvt. Ltd was the resource person for the training.