Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Returning Officer For Nagaland Parliamentary Constituency Holds Crucial Meeting With Election Observers, Contesting Candidates And Political Parties

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Nagaland, Northeast, Politics
NET Web Desk

In a bid to ensure free, fair and inducement free election in the State, Commissioner & Returning Officer for Nagaland Parliamentary Constituency, Sushil Kumar Patel along with a team of Election Observers, held a significant meeting with contesting candidates and political parties in Kohima today.

The meeting held at the Conference Hall of the Commissioner & RO served as a platform for open discussion on various issues pertinent to the electoral process. Key topics addressed during the meeting included the handling of Postal Ballots, vehicle permissions for election-related activities, and the role of stakeholders in upholding democratic values.

The Commissioner & Returning Officer provided insights into the procedures for handling different types of postal ballots and clarified protocols regarding vehicle permissions.

The meeting reiterated about importance of conducting elections in a free, fair and inducement free manner, emphasizing the need for all stakeholders to adhere strictly to the code of conduct and ethical guidelines to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More Articles
Related News