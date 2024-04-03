Returning Officer For Nagaland Parliamentary Constituency Holds Crucial Meeting With Election Observers, Contesting Candidates And Political Parties

NET Web Desk

In a bid to ensure free, fair and inducement free election in the State, Commissioner & Returning Officer for Nagaland Parliamentary Constituency, Sushil Kumar Patel along with a team of Election Observers, held a significant meeting with contesting candidates and political parties in Kohima today.

The meeting held at the Conference Hall of the Commissioner & RO served as a platform for open discussion on various issues pertinent to the electoral process. Key topics addressed during the meeting included the handling of Postal Ballots, vehicle permissions for election-related activities, and the role of stakeholders in upholding democratic values.

The Commissioner & Returning Officer provided insights into the procedures for handling different types of postal ballots and clarified protocols regarding vehicle permissions.

The meeting reiterated about importance of conducting elections in a free, fair and inducement free manner, emphasizing the need for all stakeholders to adhere strictly to the code of conduct and ethical guidelines to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.