Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Leads Massive Rally in Balurghat, Predicts Significant Results for Party in West Bengal

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 03, 2024: Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha led an expansive procession through the streets of Balurghat. The rally, marked by a massive turnout of supporters, echoed the resounding confidence of the BJP in clinching substantial victories in the upcoming West Bengal elections.

Dr. Saha’s presence at the forefront of the procession underscored the BJP’s ambitious aspirations for the region. Speaking amidst the enthusiastic crowd, he expressed conviction that the impending Lok Sabha elections would herald a transformative era for West Bengal. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is poised for remarkable success in West Bengal, surpassing our previous achievements,” he affirmed.

The nomination process for BJP candidate Sukanta Majumdar served as the backdrop for Dr. Saha’s optimistic proclamation. Emphasizing the BJP’s growing momentum in the state, Dr. Saha pointed to the significant strides made by the party in the previous elections, securing 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. Buoyed by this success, he projected even greater gains for the BJP in the upcoming polls.

Reflecting on the prevailing political climate in West Bengal, Dr. Saha lamented the persisting instances of violence and unrest under the incumbent Trinamool Congress regime. Drawing parallels with Tripura’s tranquil electoral atmosphere under BJP governance, he urged for a peaceful and festive participation in the democratic process.

“I am confident that the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections will steer West Bengal towards a brighter future,” Dr. Saha affirmed. With the BJP setting ambitious targets, he reiterated Prime Minister Modi’s vision of achieving over 370 seats in the upcoming polls, expressing optimism for surpassing this mark alongside the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners.

As the rallying cry for change reverberates through the streets of Balurghat, the BJP’s fervent campaign sets the stage for a fiercely contested electoral battle in West Bengal, promising a seismic shift in the state’s political scenario.