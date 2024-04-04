Arunachal: Upper Siang District Announces Everester Kishon Tekseng As Its Election Icon

NET Web Desk

In a bid to bolster voter awareness and engagement, Upper Siang district has appointed renowned mountaineer Kishon Tekseng as its election icon of the district for the Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme.

Alongside Tekseng, winners of Upper Siang Idol-2024, Lovely Patuk, and runner-up Ogul Langkam have been named icons for the Tuting-Yingkiong and Geku-Mariyang constituencies, respectively.

During a felicitation ceremony held at his chamber on Wednesday, Upper Siang’s Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer, Hage Lailang, underscored the pivotal role of the election icons in spearheading SVEEP initiatives.

He urged them to disseminate voter awareness and foster increased participation among new voters.

SVEEP nodal officer Beru Dulom elucidated on the objectives behind selecting these icons and delineated their responsibilities within the SVEEP framework.

As the election season approaches, the concerted efforts of Tekseng, Patuk, Langkam, and other stakeholders are poised to empower citizens and fortify the democratic ethos within Upper Siang district.