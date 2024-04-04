Arunachal’s U-17 Athletics Team Heads To 67th National School Games In Bihar

NET Web Desk

A contingent of young athletes from Arunachal Pradesh, comprising 15 boys and 11 girls, embarked on a journey to Bihar under the leadership of chef-de-mission Takam Pate.

They are set to represent their state in the prestigious 67th National School Games (NSG) scheduled to take place in Patna from April 6 to April 9.

Reportedly, the selection of these talented athletes was based on their outstanding performances in the state level athletics meet held in Namsai back in December 2023.

Notably, each member of the team clinched a gold medal in their respective events, showcasing Arunachal’s formidable talent pool in athletics.

In the upcoming NSG, Arunachal’s representatives will compete in a variety of track and field events including the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, and 3000m races, as well as the 4x100m and 4x400m relay races.

Additionally, they will showcase their skills in shot put, javelin throw, discus throw, long jump, and high jump, aiming to make their mark on the national stage.

Prior to their departure, the Director of Secondary Education, Marken Kadu, along with the President of the Arunachal Teacher Association, Kipa Kechak, bid farewell to the spirited contingent at the DSE office premises in Itanagar.

As the athletes embark on this journey, they carry with them the hopes and aspirations of their state, poised to demonstrate not only their athletic prowess but also the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie that defines the essence of the National School Games.

Arunachal Pradesh stands united in cheering for its young stars, wishing them success and glory in their endeavors.