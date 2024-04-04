Chairperson of Railway Board & CEO Jaya Varma Sinha Visits Darjeeling Himalayan Railway to Ensure Preservation and Development

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 04, 2024: In a significant move aimed at prioritizing the preservation and development of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), Jaya Varma Sinha, Chairperson of the Railway Board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), embarked on an extensive inspection of the UNESCO World Heritage Site under the Northeast Frontier Railway.

Accompanied by Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of N F Railway, along with Principal Heads of Departments and Divisional Railway Manager of Katihar, Sinha’s visit underscored the strategic importance of maintaining this iconic railway network.

The inspection commenced with a detailed assessment of the historic Tindharia Workshop, established over a century ago in 1915. Sinha emphasized the imperative of preserving this heritage site, which stands as the sole workshop within Indian Railways dedicated to the maintenance of Steam Engines and Wooden Body Coaches of Narrow Gauge. Notably, the inspection included a close examination of the operational 100-year-old Steam Engine Loco 802-B, a testament to the enduring legacy of the DHR.

Throughout the tour, Sinha traversed various ‘Z’ reverses and loops en route to Darjeeling, gaining insights into the intricate operational aspects of the railway. At Elysia Place, the headquarters of DHR and the erstwhile headquarters of the ‘Assam Rail Link Project,’ she engaged with officials, visiting the mini-museum and DHR office while conducting discussions on performance metrics across all operational domains.

The inspection extended to key stations along the DHR route, including Kurseong, a pivotal stop serving as both an operational and administrative hub. Sinha’s scrutiny also encompassed the Ghum Museum & Station, situated at the highest elevation among all Indian railway stations. At Darjeeling station, she personally inspected the newly refurbished heritage turntable and assessed passenger amenities and facilities at Kurseong, Ghum, and Darjeeling stations.

The comprehensive inspection conducted by Jaya Varma Sinha is poised to drive special attention towards the holistic development and conservation of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. With a renewed focus on preserving its rich heritage and enhancing operational efficiency, this visit signals a significant step towards ensuring the enduring legacy of this iconic railway network.