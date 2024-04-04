Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha Member*

NET Web Desk

Congress stalwart Sonia Gandhi commenced her journey in the Rajya Sabha today, marking her inaugural term in the upper house of Indian Parliament.

Gandhi, elected from Rajasthan, filled the vacancy left by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who concluded his tenure on April 3rd, as reported.

Sonia Gandhi, in a ceremonious event held in the new Parliament, accompanied by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and her son and daughter Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra respectively and son-in-law Robert Vadra, took the oath administered by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Gandhi’s induction into the Rajya Sabha was part of a larger swearing-in ceremony, which saw thirteen other members taking their oath.

Among them were former Union Minister R.P.N. Singh, now aligned with the BJP, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Syed Naseer Hussain from Karnataka, BJP member Samik Bhattacharya from West Bengal, and YSRCP leaders Gola Babu Rao, Medha Raghunath Reddy, and Yerum Venkat Subba Reddy.

Expressing his support and admiration for Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge lauded her resilience and grace, stating, “Her courageous resilience and dignified grace, in the wake of adversity and upheaval, shall continue to guide our Parliamentary strategy.”

He also highlighted her extensive service in the Lok Sabha spanning 25 years and extended well wishes for her tenure in the Upper House.

