EC Directs Chief Secretaries, DGPs Of All States And UTs To Ensure Peaceful General Elections In 2024

NET Web Desk

The Election Commission has directed Chief Secretaries and Director General of Police of all States and Union Territories to keep a strict vigil along interstate and international borders to plug the inflow of illicit liquor, cash, drugs, arms and freebies.

The Commission has also directed them to ensure peaceful and inducement-free General Elections in 2024.

Reportedly, the Election Commission held a meeting with all States and Union Territories in New Delhi to review and assess the law and order situation, yesterday.

In a statement, the Commission said, the purpose of the combined review meeting was to bring all concerned stakeholders together for seamless coordination and cooperation amongst officials along with central agencies guarding the borders.

The meeting was reportedly chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

Speaking at the meeting, Rajiv Kumar underscored the Commission’s commitment to ensuring free, fair, peaceful and inducement-free elections.

He also called upon all stakeholders to work together seamlessly to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and ensure a level playing field.

Kumar directed States and UTs to ensure that every voter can exercise their right to vote without fear or intimidation.