Filing Of Nominations For Second Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections To End Today

NET Web Desk

The filing of nominations for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections will end today, in the evening.

In this phase, the Elections will be held in 88 Lok Sabha seats in 12 States and Union Territories along with the remaining part of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

Reportedly, a part of the Outer Manipur constituency will go to polls in the first phase.

Notably, Twenty seats of Kerala, 14 seats of Karnataka, 13 seats of Rajasthan, eight seats each of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, seven seats of Madhya Pradesh, five seats each in Assam and Bihar, three seats each of West Bengal and Chhattisgarh and one seat each in Manipur, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls in this second phase.

The voting for this phase will be held on the 26th of April.

The scrutiny of nominations across all States and Union Territories will be done on the 5th of April except in Jammu and Kashmir.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the scrutiny will be held on the 6th of April, as reported.