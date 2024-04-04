Kaziranga National Park And Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) Witnesses Record-Breaking Tourist Influx

NET Web Desk

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) experienced an unprecedented surge in tourist footfall during the 2023-24 season, officials have announced.

Renowned for its stunning landscapes and diverse wildlife, including the iconic one-horned rhinoceros, Kaziranga has emerged as a top destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts alike.

This year marked a historic milestone for the park, recording the highest number of visitors since its inception.

A total of 3,27,493 tourists explored the park, with 3,13,574 being domestic visitors and 13,919 international tourists.

Comprising three administrative divisions—the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, the Bishwanath Wildlife Division, and the Nagaon Wildlife Division—KNPTR saw an increase in tourism across all divisions, indicating the growing popularity of non-

conventional tourist sites.

Key attractions during the tourism season included Jungle Safari and Elephant Safari options.

Additionally, the introduction of cycling trails in Karbi-Anglong, as well as trekking routes in the Panbari forest range and Chirang, further enhanced the visitor experience.

Ethnic restaurants, such as Choran-Ahem (Karbi) and Ajun Ukum (Mising), led by community representatives, gained popularity among tourists.

Similarly, Bwisag-Na (Bodo), a women-led restaurant at Burachapori, made modest beginnings, adding to the culinary diversity of the region.

To enrich the tourism experience, new routes for dolphin watching through Boat safaris, as well as jeep and cycling safari circuits in Panpur and Burachapori, were introduced, attracting enthusiasts from far and wide.

Comparing visitor statistics from the previous year, significant growth was observed.

In 2022-23, a total of 3,10,458 visitors explored the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, whereas in 2023-24, this number rose to 3,20,961.

Similarly, the Nagaon Wildlife Division witnessed an increase from 2,610 visitors to 3,484, and the Bishwanath Wildlife Division saw a rise from 1,728 visitors to 3,048 during the same period.

Financially, the park saw substantial revenue generation, with Rs 8,59,48,351 earned in the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Rs 6,24,000 in the Nagaon Wildlife Division, and Rs 16,11,810 in the Biswanath Wildlife Division during the 2023-24 season.

The remarkable growth in tourism not only underscores the allure of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve but also highlights the region’s potential as a premier eco-tourism destination, offering unforgettable experiences amidst nature’s splendor.