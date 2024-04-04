Manipur’s Weightlifter Bindyarani Devi Wins First Bronze For India At IWF World Cup 2024 55KG Event

NET Web Desk

In a remarkable display of strength and determination, Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi, hailing from Manipur, clinched a bronze medal at the IWF World Cup 2024 held in Phuket, Thailand on Tuesday.

With this win Bindyarani becomes the first Indian to win a medal at the IWF Weightlifting World Cup in women’s 55kg event.

Competing in the non-Olympic women’s 55kg category, Bindyarani Devi showcased her prowess by recording a total lift of 196kg, comprising 83kg in snatch and 113kg in clean and jerk.

Despite falling short of her silver medal-winning performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where she lifted a total of 203kg, Bindyarani Devi’s achievement marks a significant milestone in Indian weightlifting history.

The gold medal in the event was secured by Kang Hyon Gyong of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, who lifted an impressive 234kg, while Romania’s Mihaela Cambei claimed the silver with a personal best of 201kg.

Bindyarani Devi, aged 25, faced initial challenges during the competition, with a failed attempt in the snatch category.

However, she quickly rebounded, succeeding in her subsequent attempts. In the clean and jerk segment, Bindyarani Devi displayed consistent performance, recording lifts of 110kg and 113kg before narrowly missing out on a successful attempt at 119kg.

Her achievement extends beyond the bronze medal, as Bindyarani Devi also secured a silver medal in the clean and jerk category.

It must be mentioned here that at prestigious events like the IWF World Cup, medals are awarded for both the snatch and clean and jerk segments, as well as for the total lifts.

Despite her success, Bindyarani Devi currently holds the 29th position in the Olympic Qualification Ranking for the women’s 59kg category.

However, with her performance at the IWF World Cup, she remains a contender for a quota at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where the top 10 ranked eligible lifters in each weight category secure a place.

Bindyarani Devi’s achievement adds to India’s growing presence in international weightlifting competitions.

She was accompanied by fellow Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who competed in the women’s 49kg category and finished 12th in Phuket.

With her consistent performances, Mirabai Chanu is poised to secure a quota for India at the Paris 2024 Olympics, currently holding the second position overall.

Bindyarani Devi’s historic bronze medal win not only highlights her individual talent but also reflects India’s rising prominence in the world of weightlifting.

The IWF World Cup 2024 will reportedly conclude on April 11.