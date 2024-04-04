Massive Roadshow Led by Former Tripura CM and BJP Candidate Biplab Kumar Deb Draws Thousands at Bishalgarh

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 4, 2024: Former Chief Minister of Tripura and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the West Tripura Parliamentary constituency Biplab Kumar Deb, spearheaded a colossal roadshow in the Bishalgarh subdivision as part of his electoral campaign. The rally witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with tens of thousands of enthusiastic BJP supporters flooding the streets, brandishing party flags and chanting zealous slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

Addressing the gathering, Deb rebuffed criticisms from opposition leaders branding him politically inexperienced. He rallied supporters to exercise their voting rights in favor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the need to fortify the BJP’s presence across the state. With confidence, he forecasted a resounding victory for the saffron party in Bishalgarh and other constituencies within the West Tripura parliamentary constituency.

Without taking Jitendra Chaudhury’s name, Deb said, “It has taken six years to realize that I am no longer a toddler. I always maintain that it is the people of Tripura who have shaped me and enabled me to hold my current position. Unlike some who derive their identities from foreign countries like China, Pakistan, and Russia, my identity has been forged by the 40 lakh residents of Tripura.”

Following the rally, Deb spoke with reporters, labeling the roadshow as a landmark political event in Bishalgarh’s history. He commended the pivotal role played by local MLA and BJP Yuva Morcha state president, Sushanta Deb, in orchestrating the success of the rally.

“This is undeniably the largest roadshow ever witnessed in Bishalgarh. The spontaneous outpouring of support from the masses stands as our greatest achievement. The overwhelming turnout at the rally signals a landslide victory for Prime Minister Modi from Bishalgarh. The people here aspire to see Modi ji serve as Prime Minister for a third consecutive term,” remarked Deb.

When questioned about his opponent, who previously served as an MLA under the BJP banner, Deb criticized his political affiliations, highlighting his transient tenure across various parties, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Di’s faction and others, branding him as a communist.

Furthermore, Deb accused the Congress of maintaining clandestine ties with the CPIM, facilitating the latter’s unimpeded 25-year rule in Tripura. He asserted that the Congress’s lack of vision and pursuit of personal gains had detrimentally impacted the state’s progress, thus resonating with voters who subsequently ushered in two consecutive BJP-led governments.

Noteworthy was the significant turnout of minority voters at the rally, signaling the BJP’s expanding influence in traditionally Left-dominated regions. Sushanta Deb, BJP’s youth wing president and MLA from the Bishalgarh assembly constituency, affirmed the steadfast support of minority communities towards the BJP.

“In our constituency, where 37 percent of voters belong to minority communities, the BJP has consistently secured victory by a substantial margin. People from all walks of life are rallying behind the BJP’s vision here,” remarked Deb.

The monumental rally, characterized by its sheer scale and fervent support, underscores the BJP’s robust electoral campaign and growing appeal among diverse demographics, setting the stage for an intense political contest in West Tripura.