Meghalaya: Indian Institute Of Management (IIM) Shillong Celebrates 15th Annual Convocation

NET Web Desk

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong held its 15th Annual Convocation on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in the journey of its graduating scholars.

Amidst the backdrop of the Northeastern region’s rich cultural tapestry, the convocation showcased a blend of tradition and modernity.

A total of 349 students were conferred with degrees during the ceremony. Among them, five doctoral scholars were awarded PhD degrees, while 281 students from the PGP-2022-24 batch, 47 students from the PGPEX batch of 2023-24, and 16 students from the PGPWE 2022-24 batch received MBA degrees, as per reports.

Highlighting the institute’s commitment to preserving regional culture, IIM Shillong collaborated with the Centre of Excellence for Khadi (CoEK) to design a unique convocation attire.

Inspired by the traditional Khasi tribal wrap, known as ‘Muka’, the attire reportedly symbolized unity in diversity with its vibrant hues of white, green, and yellow.

Crafted from Eri silk by the Tamulpur Anchalik Gramdaan Sangh, each scarf embodied generations of artisanal skill and cultural heritage.

Addressing the gathering, Shishir Kumar Bajoria, Chairman of the IIM Shillong’s Board of Governors, congratulated the graduates and stressed the importance of skill development in shaping India’s future.

Drawing inspiration from Swami Vivekananda, he urged the graduates to embrace social responsibility and contribute to India’s economic growth while preserving its rich cultural heritage.

Narayanan Kumar, Chairman of the Group Corporate Board of the Sanmar Group and Honorary Consul General of Greece in Chennai, delivered the Convocation Address, focusing on India’s global growth trajectory and encouraging students to leverage their education for the country’s progress.

Moreover, Prof DP Goyal, Director of IIM Shillong, commended the institute’s progress in the year 2023-2024, highlighting its efforts to foster internationalization while maintaining a strong connection to Indian culture.

He emphasized the importance of initiatives aimed at bridging global perspectives with local impact, including the signing of 22 MoUs with global management institutions.

The convocation concluded with a pledge by graduating scholars and students, instilling a sense of pride and accomplishment as they prepared to embark on their corporate journeys armed with the skills and knowledge imparted by IIM Shillong.

Recognizing outstanding academic achievements, several students received prestigious institute accolades.

Notable recipients included Savi Mahajan, Kolapalli Bhargav Ram, Rohan Basak, Akash Tiwari, Dhavalkumar Khambholja, Surabhi Agrawal, and Mukesh Sharma, who were honored for their exemplary performance and contributions.