Nagaland: Postal Ballot Voting By Absentee Voters Under Kohima District To Take Place On 9th And 10th April

NET Web Desk

The casting of Postal Ballot by Absentee voters under Kohima District will take place on 9th and 10th of April.

Reportedly, the Absentee voters include Electors above the age of 80 years(AVSC), Electors who are marked as PwD (AVPD), and electors infected with COVID-19 (AVCO).

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Kohima, Kumar Ramnikant informed that those Absentee voters who have opted for voting through Postal ballot and are found eligible will be conducted on 9th and 10th of this month.

While, the door to door casting and collection of Postal Ballot would be carried out by Polling Teams along with Micro-Observer and Videographer starting from 9th April from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM as First visit.

However, if the Polling Teams are unable to locate any voter(s) in the first visit, the polling team will visit for the second time on 10th April.

The District Election officer informed all concerned Political Parties and candidates to assign representatives on the assigned dates in the respective Polling Station number to witness the process.