Thunderstorm Damages 2,500 Houses, Schools, Govt Buildings In Mizoram

A devastating thunderstorm, accompanied by hailstorms and heavy rainfall, has wrought havoc in Mizoram over the past three days, leaving behind a scene of destruction.

Officials report that more than 2,500 houses, schools, and government buildings have been damaged, with one casualty reported due to the calamity that swept through several areas between Sunday and Tuesday.

The aftermath of the natural disaster reveals a grim picture, with widespread damage to infrastructure and property.

According to the state disaster management and rehabilitation department, the toll includes the loss of a 45-year-old woman’s life, tragically claimed when a tree, uprooted by fierce winds, fell upon her on Monday.

In addition to the human cost, the storm has left a trail of destruction, with 15 churches, 17 schools, 11 relief camps, 11 Anganwadi centers, and numerous government buildings among the affected structures.

North Mizoram’s Kolasib district, situated on the border with Assam, has been particularly hard hit by the calamity.

Over 800 structures, comprising 795 dwelling houses, seven schools, six churches, eight Anganwadi centers, and eleven staff quarters, have been reported destroyed in this district alone.

Aizawl district also suffered significant damage, with 632 dwelling houses affected.

Despite the ongoing election model code of conduct, State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister K. Sapdanga has assured that the government will extend necessary assistance to the affected populace as permitted under existing laws.

Seeking approval from the Election Commission, Chief Minister Lalduhoma has apprised the poll panel of the dire situation and emphasized the urgency of providing aid to those affected by the disaster.

As Mizoram grapples with the aftermath of this calamity, efforts are underway to assess the extent of the damage and mobilize resources for rehabilitation and reconstruction.

The resilience of the affected communities, coupled with the government’s commitment to providing support, remains crucial in overcoming this adversity.