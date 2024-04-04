Tripura: Border Clash Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 04, 2024: In a tragic turn of events at the Indo-Bangla borders of Tripura’s Sonamura subdivision, one individual was fatally shot, and another sustained bullet wounds during a clash between BSF troopers and suspected smugglers on Wednesday night.

The deceased, identified as Saheed Miah, tragically lost his life, while Kabil Miah, another victim, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Agartala, according to a senior official’s statement.

The incident transpired when a BSF patrolling party noticed suspicious activity by smugglers near the border. Upon attempting to intervene, a confrontation erupted, prompting BSF troopers to open fire, claiming self-defense. As a result, two individuals suffered serious injuries and were promptly rushed to a local hospital.

Despite efforts, Saheed Miah succumbed to his injuries shortly after being admitted, while Kabil Miah was transferred to Agartala for further medical care.

Providing further details, a senior police official revealed that the incident took place between 9 to 9:30 pm under the jurisdiction of NC Nagar BOP. Allegations surfaced that BSF personnel encountered resistance from the smugglers, leading to a scuffle during which a BSF Jawan was injured and subsequently fired in self-defense.

However, conflicting accounts emerged from local witnesses, who claimed the firing was unprovoked. A BSF source countered, stating that BSF troopers initially fired blank shots to disperse the smugglers, who responded with stone pelting. Despite attempts to de-escalate, the situation escalated, necessitating the use of lethal force by the BSF troopers.