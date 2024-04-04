Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Blasts CPIM for ‘Terrorism and Caste Politics’; Sets Sights on 400+ Lok Sabha Seats

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 04, 2024: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha has accused the CPIM of fostering terrorism and perpetuating caste divisions in the state. The allegations were made during a robust election rally in Pratapgarh under West district, where the Chief Minister endorsed Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate for the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency, Biplab Kumar Deb.

The Chief Minister’s speech was a highlight of the event, which saw a substantial shift in political allegiances as 255 opposition workers from 67 families, formally joined the BJP. This mass induction occurred in the presence of the Chief Minister, marking a notable consolidation for the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Prof. Dr. Saha outlined the BJP’s ambitious goal to secure over 400 seats in the forthcoming national elections, a target pursued in partnership with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He emphasized the widespread public support for the BJP, attributing it to the faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and his vision for the nation’s socio-economic upliftment.

Reflecting on the state of the nation prior to 2014, the Chief Minister criticized the previous administration’s governance, contrasting it with the strides made under Prime Minister Modi’s tenure. He highlighted the ‘double engine’ government’s focus on women’s welfare and the maintenance of peace and order in Tripura since the BJP’s rise to power in 2018.

The Chief Minister’s condemnation of the CPM’s alleged mismanagement and divisive politics was unequivocal. He held the former ruling party responsible for the state’s past unrest and underdevelopment. In contrast, the BJP’s tenure was portrayed as a period of stability and progress, with a commitment to law and order being a central tenet of their governance.

The rally was a testament to the BJP’s growing influence in Tripura, attended by top-tier leadership and signaling a potential shift in the state’s political landscape as the Lok Sabha elections approach.