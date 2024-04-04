Tripura CPIM Leader Jitendra Chaudhury Launches ‘India Manch’, Coalition of 27 Political Parties to Challenge BJP

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 4, 2024: In a striking display of unity against the BJP-led government, 27 political parties have coalesced to form the ‘India Manch’, announced Opposition leader Jitendra Chaudhury during a spirited election rally in Tripura’s Kalyanpur under Khowai distrist. Chaudhury articulated a compelling narrative of the last decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule, describing it as a period of profound crisis for the nation’s constitutional values, democratic integrity, and secular ethos. He emphasized the urgency of safeguarding these pillars in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Chaudhury argued that while every citizen is entitled to equal rights, the current administration has systematically eroded these fundamental liberties. The formation of the ‘India Manch’ represents a concerted effort to restore unity and protect the nation’s core principles.

The Opposition leader also criticized the government’s economic policies, questioning the disappearance of promised reductions in commodity prices and condemning the creation of an oppressive environment that stifles life and youth. He accused the ruling party of betraying the public’s trust and engaging in dictatorial practices by privatizing national assets, all to benefit a select few corporate entities that financially support the BJP.

Highlighting the ideological diversity within the ‘India Manch’, Chaudhury underscored the coalition’s shared commitment to the constitution, democracy, and secularism. He pointed out that this alliance is mirrored in Tripura, where six political parties, excluding the CPIM Congress, have united under a similar platform.

Chaudhury’s most scathing critique was reserved for the controversial use of electoral bonds, which he labeled as the epitome of corruption within the country. He alleged that these bonds have facilitated a form of political robbery, allowing the ruling party to amass funds from corporate donors while undermining the Election Commission of India (ECI). In a concluding remark, he referenced a recent Supreme Court judgment that declared electoral bonds illegal and a breeding ground for corruption, yet noted that the BJP continues to rely on them for electoral financing.