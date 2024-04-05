BJP West Tripura Candidate Biplab Kumar Deb Accuses Congress and Communists of Hypocrisy

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 05, 2024: BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb delivered a scathing critique of both the Congress and the Communist Party. Deb, contesting the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat, accused the two parties of engaging in a desperate struggle for survival in Tripura, while paradoxically battling each other in Kerala.

In a charged political rally in Belonia, Deb’s address highlighted the Congress’s dwindling presence nationwide, suggesting they are now fighting merely to preserve their own legacy. The Communist Party of India (Marxist), on the other hand, is accused of striving to protect its party cadres. In contrast, Deb emphasized that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is championing the cause of the people, focusing on youth and women’s empowerment.

During his tenure, Deb claimed the BJP government in Tripura has provided 400,000 houses under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana, with 70% of these homes allocated to women. This, he contrasted with the 25-year Communist regime, which he says only managed to provide 48,000 houses.

Deb also touted the BJP’s efforts in reserving 33% of government job posts for women and significantly increasing the number of self-help groups to aid women’s financial independence. He questioned the contributions of former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar towards women’s welfare, accusing the Communists of disrespecting and mistreating women during their rule.

The BJP candidate did not hold back in his allegations against the Congress and Communists, claiming that their alliance in Tripura was nothing but a facade, marked by 59 murders in the state’s southern district.

Deb pointed out the irony in Kerala’s political scenario, where the Congress and Communists are locked in a direct confrontation, with the Communists fielding a candidate against Rahul Gandhi. According to Deb, this exemplifies the true nature of both parties.

As the political temperature in Tripura rises, Deb’s allegations have stirred controversy and debate, with the BJP positioning itself as the party of the people against the backdrop of alleged hypocrisy and violence by its opponents.