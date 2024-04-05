India Ranks 3rd Globally In Billionaire Count, Mukesh Ambani Richest Indian, Adani Second

NET Web Desk

India has witnessed a surge in its billionaire count, with 25 new additions this year, bringing the total number of billionaires in the country to a record-breaking 200, as reported by the latest ‘Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2024’.

The combined wealth of these individuals has soared to $954 billion, marking a substantial 41% increase from the previous year’s $675 billion.

Leading the pack is the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Mukesh Ambani, whose total net worth stands at an impressive $116 billion.

Following closely behind is Gautam Adani with $84 billion, Shiv Nadar with $36.9 billion, and Savitri Jindal & Family with $33.5 billion, among others.

Mukesh Ambani remains the sole Indian representative in the top-10 global billionaires list, securing the 9th position worldwide.

The Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2024 highlights a global trend of increasing billionaire numbers and wealth.

The total count of billionaires worldwide has reached 2,781, with an aggregate wealth of $14.2 trillion, showcasing a $2 trillion surge from the previous year.

India’s 200 billionaires rank the country third globally in billionaire count, further solidifying its position in the global economic landscape.

Notably, Mukesh Ambani’s ascent into the $100 billion club marks a historic milestone, making him the first Asian to achieve this feat.

Gautam Adani’s substantial wealth accumulation has secured him the second position among Indian billionaires, while Savitri Jindal remains the richest woman in India, with a net worth of $33.5 billion.

Among the notable additions to the Indian billionaire roster are Naresh Trehan, Ramesh Kunhikannan, and Renuka Jagtiani, while Byju Raveendran and Rohiqa Mistry have been excluded from this year’s list.

This surge in billionaire numbers and wealth reflects India’s growing economic prowess and underscores the increasing wealth concentration within the country’s elite circles.