Meghalaya: NEHU Students Union (NEHUSU) Stages Protest Against CAA

NET Web Desk

The NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU) organised a spirited rally on Friday to voice their dissent against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), denouncing what they perceive as discriminatory policies.

Amid chants and slogans on the CAA, protesters set ablaze effigies symbolizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a symbolic gesture of defiance, the NEHUSU members also burned copies of the CAA Rules of 2024, condemning what they perceive as an encroachment on fundamental rights and principles of secularism.

The protest garnered significant attention within the university community and beyond, drawing support from various quarters sympathetic to the cause.