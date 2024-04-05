Nagaland Cabinet Appeals Eastern Nagaland Citizens To Participate In Upcoming Election

NET Web Desk

Nagaland state Cabinet met the Eastern Nagaland Gazetted Officers Association (ENGOA) and other senior state government officials from the eastern Nagaland at Kohima, yesterday.

The meeting was held to discuss on the demand of the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization (ENPO) for Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) and also appeal the citizens to participate in the upcoming electoral process of the country.

Speaking to the media persons after the closed door meeting, Minister of Power and Parliamentary Affairs, KG Kenye said the meeting was healthy, free and fair discussion, wherein the state government presented a brief report from the time when the aspiration started in 2010 till date.

Subsequently different members have presented their views and opinions. Kenye reiterated the state government’s appeal to the citizens from the Eastern Nagaland through ENGOA that they should participate in the upcoming electoral process.

He said the issue should be solved amicably with understanding, patience and not take confrontation position since the matter is a continuous process.

The Minister also said the state government would continue to request everyone upto the last citizens in the state wherever they are to participate and cast their votes atleast in the electoral process of this country.

Furthermore, Kenye maintained that ENGOA would continue to persuade the ENPO to be a part of the electoral process as a duty of bonafide citizens of the nation.