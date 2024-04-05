Nagaland Deputy CM Y. Patton Participates In 21st Tsungiki-Philimi Community Fishing Event

NET Web Desk

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton joined fellow legislators and members of the Lotha and Sumi communities in the 21st Tsungiki-Philimi Community Fishing event, held today.

This traditional practice, steeped in cultural significance, serves as a poignant symbol of unity and brotherhood among the communities, reaffirming their shared history, values, and commitment to mutual upliftment.

The event witnessed Deputy CM Yanthungo Patton actively engaging in the age-old tradition alongside community members, showcasing a dedication to preserving and promoting Nagaland’s rich cultural heritage.

Participants immersed themselves in the festivities, highlighting the importance of cultural practices in fostering peaceful co-existence and mutual prosperity.

The Tsungiki-Philimi Community Fishing event serves as a platform for preserving and upholding tribal traditions and cultures.

Beyond its cultural significance, the event aims to foster peaceful co-existence and mutual prosperity within and among different communities and villages in Nagaland.

Reflecting on the event, Deputy CM Yanthungo Patton remarked, “This longstanding tradition holds deep cultural significance, symbolizing the brotherhood between our peoples. It is a time to reaffirm our shared history, values, and commitment to lifting each other. Honored to take part in this celebration of our rich cultural hritage.”

The 21st Tsungiki-Philimi Community Fishing event stands as a testament to the resilience of Nagaland’s cultural heritage and the enduring spirit of unity among its diverse communities.