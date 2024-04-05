Tripura Congress Alleges Election MCC Violation by Booth Level Officer in Political Event, Seeks ECI’s Intervention

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 05, 2024: The political atmosphere in Tripura has been stirred by a formal complaint lodged by the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee. The grievance, addressed to India’s Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, calls for immediate action against a Booth Level Officer (BLO) accused of breaching the election’s model code of conduct.

The Congress president and INDI Bloc candidate for the West Parliamentary Constituency Asish Kumar Saha penned the letter. He alleges that Prasanta Singha Roy, the BLO of Booth No. 36 in the 9-Banamalipur assembly constituency, has engaged in political campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This act is purportedly in direct violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which demands strict neutrality from government officials during the electoral period.

The letter accuses Roy of undermining the electoral process’s integrity by participating in political activities, a clear infraction of the MCC guidelines. Saha has called upon the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct a swift investigation and impose appropriate disciplinary actions to maintain the electoral process’s sanctity.

In addition to the call for action, Saha has requested a detailed report from the ECI, outlining the steps taken in response to his complaint. This move highlights the urgency with which the Congress party views the alleged misconduct and its potential impact on the fairness of the elections.

The ECI’s response to this allegation and the subsequent measures it will undertake are awaited with keen interest, as they will set a precedent for the enforcement of the MCC and the conduct of free and fair elections in India.