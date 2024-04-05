Tripura: Housewife Takes Her Life Amidst Alleged Blackmail

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 05, 2024: A 35-year-old housewife, identified as Rina Rani Das, took her own life by hanging herself in her residence. The incident took place in the Durjoynagar locality under NCC police station in Agartala city.

According to sources, the unfortunate incident took place while Rina Rani Das’s husband, Amal Datta, was away accompanying their daughter to the house of their tutor earlier in the day. Neither their son nor Amal Datta were present at home at the time. Upon attempting to contact his wife, Amal Dutt found her mobile phone switched off, prompting him to reach out to his son.

Upon receiving the alarming call from his father, the son hurried back home, only to discover his mother’s lifeless body hanging inside the house. Acting swiftly, he, along with the assistance of concerned neighbors, rushed Rina Rani Das to GB Hospital. However, despite their efforts, medical professionals at the hospital pronounced her deceased.

Disturbingly, it has come to light that Rina Rani Das had been targeted by a young man who allegedly attempted to blackmail her by threatening to release compromising images of her on social media. This apparent extortion ordeal is suspected to have played a pivotal role in Rina Rani Das’s decision to take her own life.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the close-knit community of Durjoynagar, prompting discussions on the pressing need for mental health support and measures to combat online harassment. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Rina Rani Das’s untimely demise, while her family and loved ones grapple with the profound loss.