Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath Inaugurates Joint Election Office of BJP, TIPRA Motha & IPFT; Participates in Bike Rally Campaign

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 05, 2024: Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath presided over the grand opening of the joint election office for the BJP, Tipra Motha, and IPFT at Lefunga Bazar within the Mohanpur Assembly constituency. The inauguration event was marked by a massive bike procession that painted the town in shades of ocher, symbolizing a surge in electoral awareness among the local populace.

The procession, which saw a considerable turnout, was a collaborative effort aimed at galvanizing the electorate in Lefunga, an area predominantly inhabited by the Janjati community. ADC executive member Runiel Debbarma, alongside key functionaries and supporters from the BJP, Tipra Motha, and IPFT, led the rally which culminated at Gamchakobra.

Post the inauguration ceremony, Minister Nath engaged in a comprehensive dialogue with the residents, shedding light on various election-related topics and underscoring the government’s developmental initiatives. His address to the community was also shared on his Facebook page, where he expressed his elation over the day’s events and the palpable sense of progress within the region.

“The inauguration of the joint election office today marks a new chapter for Lefunga Bazar. The subsequent door-to-door campaign, initiated immediately after the office opening, signifies our commitment to reaching out to the Janjati communities and working in unison with the officials from all three parties,” stated Nath. He further emphasized the transformative change in the area, noting the replacement of inaccessible paths with bustling thoroughfares now frequented by bikes and cars—a testament to the developmental strides made under the current administration.

The electoral landscape in Mohanpur Assembly is witnessing a dynamic shift as the BJP, TIPRA Motha, and IPFT join forces in a concerted effort. This strategic partnership is not just a political maneuver but a resonant call to action that seeks to elevate the diverse voices within the community.